A yellow hot weather alert is in force in Macao

Stifling air temperatures in Macao prompted local meteorologists to issue a yellow hot weather alert this morning.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG after its Portuguese abbreviation), the mercury will reach 33°C or higher in parts of Macao today and tomorrow.

Members of the public are advised to stay hydrated and to remain aware of the possibility of heatstroke. Among other precautions, the SMG also urges residents and visitors to rest in the shade if not feeling well and to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight.

The government run cool room in Ilha Verde opened at 11 am for residents in distress from the heat. It provides an air-conditioned space, water, free wifi and snacks.

More information about the shelter can be obtained by telephoning 2827 0939 during office hours, or calling 6399 1963 outside office hours.

According to forecasters, some respite from the heat will arrive in the later part of the week, when rain and cloudy conditions will lower the minimum temperature to about 26°C, with a maximum of 31°C on Saturday.