Macao pushes ahead with preparations for President Xi’s visit tomorrow

Local authorities are ramping up preparations ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit from 18 to 20 December, when he will join residents in commemorating the 25th anniversary of the handover of Macao’s administration to mainland China.

As part of the celebrations, the government announced yesterday that public buses and the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) rail system will be free of charge on Friday. Passengers taking the buses and LRT will not be required to purchase a ticket, although the LRT operator noted that riders should “comply with on-site arrangements and take the train in an orderly manner when there is a large number of people.”

For the duration of President Xi’s visit, the railway route between Barra Station and Stadium Station will be temporarily suspended. Meanwhile, trains between Pai Kok Station and the Taipa Ferry Terminal will only run once every 10 minutes. The service frequency in Seac Pai Van Station and Hengqin Station, however, will not be affected, with the light rail running approximately every 6 minutes.

[See more: Macao is bolstering security measures ahead of President Xi’s visit]

As well, security measures have been beefed up across the city, with the Marine and Water Bureau announcing that it has been boosting its patrol operations in local waters by conducting more frequent checks along the coast, anchorages, piers and other maritime facilities. The bureau said it was also carrying out safety inspections on multiple vessels to identify any contraband such as explosives.

Macao’s various points of entry have similarly doubled down on security arrangements. The airport has put in place extra security measures, while the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge is conducting additional checks on vehicles. The tougher security measures mean that those entering and exiting Macao via its various border crossings should anticipate a prolonged travel time.

There have been fears that the stringent arrangement would lead to a business downturn for Macao’s casinos. However, according to a Citigroup study cited by multiple media outlets, this does not appear to be the case, with its recent survey suggesting “that there are plenty of players in Macao whose gaming appetites seem little affected [by Xi’s trip].”