Macao is bolstering security measures ahead of President Xi’s visit 

The Macao government is working with mainland Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to enforce strict security arrangements this week in light of President Xi Jinping’s trip between 18 and 20 December to mark the 25th anniversary of the SAR’s establishment.

The city’s airport began implementing heightened security arrangements today, which will last until the end of this Friday. According to a notice, “security personnel will conduct additional security checks upon [travellers] entering the Passenger Terminal Building.”

The north and south car park will also remain closed until the end of Friday, with the airport operator noting that it intends to tow away any vehicles that are still parked there today.

Security measures have also impacted the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, with the two ferry operators, TurboJet and Cotai Water Jet, issuing separate statements to inform customers that it may take between 30 to 60 minutes to clear customs.

A temporary security checkpoint will meanwhile remain in place on the eastern artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) until 12 am on 22 December, in order to allow the authorities to conduct checks on individuals and vehicles. Additional checks are also being conducted at the Hong Kong and Macao ends of the bridge. Motorists and passengers should note that the new checks can greatly increase travel time.

According to the Hong Kong Transport Department, a number of specific lanes around the San Shek Wan turnaround facility and the eastern artificial island of the HZMB will also be temporarily closed off until the end of 22 December. “The Transport Department anticipates that journey time along the above section of HZMB may be lengthened,” the notice reads.

As well, Macao authorities have begun enforcing a temporary ban on the use of drones across the city, which will remain in place until 22 December. Offenders will be penalised with a fine between 2,000 patacas to 20,000 patacas.

Macao customs officials announced last Wednesday that Macao and non-Macao residents entering the city with a drone must register it with the authorities. Non-residents will also be required to surrender their drone at their point of entry for collection upon departure. Those who intend to leave the city via a different route may arrange for customs to deliver their drone to the relevant checkpoint.

Electric wheelchairs, electric scooters and electric suitcases will also be subject to security checks at Macao’s various land crossings, with the measures scheduled to remain in force until the end of this Friday.

The Chinese President’s highly anticipated visit to Macao was announced over the weekend and will be his first to the city since 2019. As part of the three-day tour, Xi will be attending the inauguration of Macao’s new leader, Sam Hou Fai, on Friday.