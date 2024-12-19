President Xi visits MUST space and medical laboratories

President Xi Jinping was given a tour of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) this morning, on the second day of his visit to Macao.

According to reports, he inspected the university’s State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine, and the State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences, while First Lady Peng Liyuan paid a visit to the Ruins of St. Paul’s.

The state-run news agency Xinhua said President Xi had cordial conversations with faculty members, researchers and students while at MUST.

Although the president’s itinerary has been kept under tight wraps, a visit to the university was widely expected after staff at the International School of Macao, which is on the MUST campus, were told via email earlier this week that the school would begin holidays from today owing to “upcoming campus activities.”

The school’s early closure was assumed to be related to security arrangements for President Xi’s visit.

President Xi is expected to make community visits this afternoon, then attend a gala dinner and show tonight, before officiating at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Executive-designate Sam Hou Fai tomorrow.