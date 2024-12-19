‘You have achieved high accomplishments,’ President Xi Jinping tells Ho Iat Seng

President Xi Jinping met with Macao’s outgoing Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng yesterday evening, and expressed what state-run news agency Xinhua termed “full acknowledgement” of the work done by Ho’s administration.

The president said Ho had risen to challenges in a “pragmatic and productive manner” during his five-year term as chief executive, according to a local government readout of the meeting, and added: “This is no easy task, yet you have achieved high accomplishments.”

President Xi arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon for celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR and the inauguration of the incoming government of CE Sam Hou Fai.

“I would like to see the new changes and developments in Macao over the last couple of years,” he said on his arrival at the airport, where he was met by Ho, Sam and other dignitaries.

President Xi’s schedule is being kept under tight wraps, although local media reports say he is expected to attend an evening gala and performance at the Macau East Asian Games Dome tonight.

His current trip to Macao will be his third as president and his seventh as an official. He made his inaugural official trip to the city in 2000 when he was the governor of Fujian.