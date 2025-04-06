Macao has a new weight management clinic

A new, multidisciplinary weight management clinic opened this month at the Macau Union Hospital, offering residents comprehensive support for obesity and related health issues as part of the government’s Healthy Macao Blueprint, according to a statement from the hospital.

The Weight Management Joint Clinic brings together specialists in dietetics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and rehabilitation to deliver personalised treatment plans for people of all ages.

It covers conditions such as adult obesity, metabolic syndromes like hypertension and hyperglycemia, and weight complications linked to chronic illnesses and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Services also include nutritional support following weight-loss surgery.

On its opening day, the Clinical Dietetics Department led consultations that saw patients receive tailored plans based on their body mass index and individual health status.

Dietary guidance was offered along with safe exercise routines, metabolic regulation and behavioural interventions.

The initiative aligns with the national Healthy China strategy and the Weight Management Year action plan outlined during China’s recent “two sessions” legislative meetings. It also supports Macao’s efforts to encourage proactive health management and improve public awareness of chronic disease prevention.

According to data from the 2016 Macao Health Survey, 21.3 percent of Macao residents aged 18 or above were classified as overweight and obese, while in the 2022-23 school year, 21.7 percent of secondary school students were classified as overweight and obese.

Obesity prevention is listed as one of the 20 target indicators in the government’s Healthy Macao Blueprint, a long-term plan that aims to transform Macao into a healthy city by 2030.