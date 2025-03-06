The 2026 Macao Health Survey will launch pilot studies this month 

The Health Bureau announced yesterday that it will be conducting four pilot studies at the end of this month, as part of its preparation for the 2026 Macao Health Survey, which is aimed at monitoring the wellbeing of local residents.

As part of the preliminary studies, the government is looking to gather information from a sample of 200 local residents, including data on blood sugar, blood pressure, height, weight, grip strength and hearing.

Participants have already been selected through a randomised draw and are all 18 years or over.

The Health Bureau began contacting the selected individuals from today and will coordinate a time for them to participate in the pilot studies, which will take place at the Ilha Verde Health Centre on 22 and 23 March, and the Praia do Manduco Health Centre on 29 and 30 March.

The authorities noted that personal data collected during the study would be protected under the Personal Data Protection Act and would only be used for group statistical analysis.

Officials say the 2026 Macao Health Survey will gather scientific data to inform the government’s disease prevention policy and aligns with the government’s “Healthy Macao Blueprint.” Launched last year, the plan sets specific goals and indicators that are designed to improve public health by 2030.

The previous Macao Health Survey was conducted back in 2016. Data from that study revealed there was an almost 14 percent increase in the number of overweight residents when compared to 2006. Meanwhile locals with high blood pressure fell by around 11 percent, while those with diabetes grew by almost 34 percent.

The Sports Bureau is meanwhile conducting a health study of its own, which will analyse residents’ well being based on factors such as physical shape, organic function, ability in sport and general health.