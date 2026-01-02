Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Temperatures in Macao will plummet over the next few days

The mercury is expected to drop to just 9°C on Saturday night, though day-time temperatures are staying relatively balmy
  • A yellow cold weather alert has been issued by SMG due to an intensifying winter monsoon

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

02 Jan 2026
Temperatures in Macao will plummet over the next few days
Temperatures in Macao will plummet over the next few days
According to SMG, Over the next 48 hours, temperatures lows are anticipated to reach approximately 9°C – Photo by Macao News/Amanda Saxton

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

02 Jan 2026

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has issued a yellow cold weather alert, with temperatures expected to drop to 9°C on Saturday night. The warning accompanies a strong winter monsoon signal, bringing northeasterly winds to the city.

Today’s temperature will range from 11 to 18°C, with minor flooding possible in the Inner Harbour area later in the evening due to high tide.

Authorities urge residents to dress warmly. The cold, dry and sunny conditions are expected to persist into next week, with large temperature variations between morning and evening.

[See more: Winter Flower Show to bring ‘Fields of Purple Blossoms’ to Taipa]

SMG’s year-end review of Macao’s weather highlighted an overall warming trend in the city due to global warming. The city’s average temperature for 2025 was 23.2°C, 0.4°C above the norm, making it the fifth warmest year since 1952. 

Thirty-seven days in 2025 were classified as hot, exceeding the climatological average by 5.7 days. Cold weather occurred on only 27 days throughout the year, 12.1 days fewer than average.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend