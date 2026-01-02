Temperatures in Macao will plummet over the next few days

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has issued a yellow cold weather alert, with temperatures expected to drop to 9°C on Saturday night. The warning accompanies a strong winter monsoon signal, bringing northeasterly winds to the city.

Today’s temperature will range from 11 to 18°C, with minor flooding possible in the Inner Harbour area later in the evening due to high tide.

Authorities urge residents to dress warmly. The cold, dry and sunny conditions are expected to persist into next week, with large temperature variations between morning and evening.

SMG’s year-end review of Macao’s weather highlighted an overall warming trend in the city due to global warming. The city’s average temperature for 2025 was 23.2°C, 0.4°C above the norm, making it the fifth warmest year since 1952.

Thirty-seven days in 2025 were classified as hot, exceeding the climatological average by 5.7 days. Cold weather occurred on only 27 days throughout the year, 12.1 days fewer than average.