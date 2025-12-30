Heading outside in the New Year? Be sure to wrap up warm

Macao is in for a chilly start to 2026, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG, after its Portuguese abbreviation).

The mercury will fall to 14°C on New Year’s Day, the SMG’s forecasters say, going down to a minimum temperature of 9°C on Saturday.

The weather will warm slightly, and be generally fine, going into the following week, with a temperature range of 12°C to 20°C predicted for Monday 5 January.

[See more: Here are the best New Year’s Eve events happening around the Greater Bay Area]

Regional forecasters say a strong easterly airstream will be felt over the coast of Guangdong on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, when a cold front will arrive.

Monsoon winds will strengthen from the north and temperatures will fall appreciably over the region, according to meteorologists.

Replenishments of the monsoon will persist over Guangdong next week, and mornings can be expected to remain cool.