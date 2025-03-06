Macao can look forward to a few more days of cooler weather

Macao’s weather is expected to remain cool over the next several days, according to the local weather bureau, which anticipates the mercury dropping to a low of 12°C on Friday and 13°C on Saturday.

Warmer temperatures aren’t forecast to return until Sunday, which will see the mercury ranging between 15°C and 21°C.

The Metrological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) explained that the current cooler weather was caused by a northeast monsoon that hit Macao earlier this week.

Temperatures across the city this morning were chilly, with SMG data showing that the mercury at the Taipa Grande measuring station had fallen to 12.5°C at 7 am.

Other parts of Macao had similarly low readings, including the Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park, which recorded a mercury of 12.9°C. Meanwhile the stations at Fortaleza do Monte, the University of Macau and Porto Exterior had readings of 12.9°C, 13.1°C and 13.3°C respectively.

Currently, the SMG has a yellow cold weather alert in place, meaning that the winter-shelter in Ilha Verde has opened for those seeking respite from the chilly temperatures

The authorities also advise motorists to take care when crossing Macao’s sea bridges due to the intense winds. Motorcyclists are advised to take the Sai Van Bridge or Macau Bridge when passing between Macao and Taipa.

For the spring season between March and May, the SMG is expecting the temperature in Macao to range between “normal” and “relatively high,” with “normal” falling between 21.9°C and 22.6°C.

While the weather in Macao has been relatively cool in recent days, the city’s climate has been characterised by scorching heat over the past year.

In a report published late last year, the SMG observed that 2024 was possibly the hottest year in the city’s recorded history, with the average temperature reaching 23.6°C, a figure 0.8°C higher than the world average.