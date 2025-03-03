The mercury in Macao is set to begin falling again from tomorrow, and is expected to hit a low of 13ºC this Friday, according to the latest 7-day forecast from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

The cool spell will be short lived, however. By Sunday, the temperature is anticipated to rise again, hitting between 14ºC and 18ºC.

The SMG says that a cold front, currently making its way to the coast of Guangdong, will arrive between tonight and the early hours of tomorrow, resulting in “showers and possible thunderstorms.”

Meanwhile, a northeast monsoon will affect the city in the days that follow, leading to a further drop in temperature and strong northerly winds.

As Macao prepares to transition from winter to spring, the SMG is predicting the average temperature from March to May fall between “normal” and “relatively high” ranges. The benchmark for the former is set between 21.9ºC and 22.6ºC. Precipitation is expected to fall at “normal” levels (380 to 640 millimetres of rainfall) or below.

Neighbouring cities are also anticipating cooler weather this week. The Hong Kong Observatory is forecasting rain and “cool” temperatures between 13ºC and 17ºC throughout the week, with temperatures of roughly 14ºC around the weekend.

Despite the cold days ahead, Macao’s average temperature has been climbing over the years due to the impact of climate change. At the end of last year, the SMG described 2024 as the hottest year since the start of records.

That year saw multiple heat records being broken, including an average temperature of 23.6ºC, which is 0.8ºC higher than the world average, and the hottest Mid-Autumn festival to date, when temperatures hit a high of 34.6ºC.