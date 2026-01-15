Macao government confirms use of 39 idle lots for temporary public facilities

Macao’s government yesterday detailed its ongoing plan to temporarily use 39 long-undeveloped lots across the city. The initiative, which began last year, aims to make productive use of idle land before its permanent designation is finalised.

The 39 lots, covering a total area of over 100,000 square metres, are earmarked for a variety of temporary public purposes, Macau Post Daily reports. The breakdown includes 15 open-air public car parks, 13 recreational and leisure facilities, four sports facilities, three recycling centres, and four plots for other uses.

Lawmaker and committee chair Ella Lei Cheng I briefed reporters after a closed-door meeting of the Legislative Assembly’s follow-up committee for land and public concession Affairs. The meeting saw the attendance of senior officials, including public works secretary Raymond Tam.

Thirty-two of the lots are located on the Macao peninsula, predominantly in the central and southern areas, while the remaining seven are situated in Taipa, Coloane, or Cotai.

Three temporary open-air car parks are already operational, having come into use last month, providing 194 spaces for cars and 140 for motorcycles. The other 12 car park lots are expected to supply over 1,000 additional parking spaces, Macau Post Daily says.

The lots vary significantly in size, ranging from a 31 square-metre sitting-out area in San Kio district to a 15,785 square-metre site (plot B13 in the Zone A land reclamation area) earmarked for sports facilities. Three lots in the Nam Van Lake district are also set for temporary recreational and leisure use.

The plan has been expanded from an initial nine lots — which included the three active car parks, three sports facilities (with projects launched), two recycling facilities (with projects launched), and a super-fast e-vehicle charging station in Cotai – to the current 39. The charging station is expected to be operational around the middle of this year.

For the 30 newly announced lots, the government has yet to finalise a timetable for when their temporary uses will commence.