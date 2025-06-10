Typhoon signal no. 1 has been raised in Macao and will remain in force today

Macao’s first typhoon signal of the year was issued at 6 am. According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by the Portuguese abbreviation SMG), signal no. 1 will remain in force today.

The bureau says that the tropical depression in the central South China Sea is expected to approach Hainan Island in the next one to two days. Its outer circulation will bring stronger winds, and occasional showers with thunderstorms, to Macao today and tomorrow.

According to the latest storm track, after approaching Hainan Island, the tropical cyclone will turn north to northeast towards the western coast of Guangdong. Winds in Macao may intermittently reach Force 6 tomorrow, forecasters predict, advising that there is a “moderate chance” of issuing signal no. 3.

[See more: Local typhoon drill ‘Crystal Fish’ declared a success]

Meteorologists also warn that high astronomical tides and strong winds may cause minor flooding in the southern section of the Inner Harbor district during the day tomorrow.

With the combined influence of the southwesterly airstream, frequent showers and thunderstorms are expected in Macao throughout the weekend, raising the possibility of further flooding in low-lying areas.

The SMG asks the public to pay close attention to the latest weather information.