Typhoon signal no. 1 remains in effect in Macao

Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Macao today as the no. 1 typhoon signal remains in effect in the city for at least the morning.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) a tropical depression was estimated to be about 390 kilometres southwest of Macau at 8 am. It is forecast to move northwest toward the western coast of Guangdong.

Local forecasters say the intensity of the tropical depression is relatively weak and its circulation is small, meaning that the probability of issuing a no. 3 typhoon signal is relatively low. However, there will be unsettled weather today.

The SMG says that there is a “low” probability of a blue storm surge warning. The warning indicates flooding of up to 50 centimetres above street level is expected in low-lying districts.

Winds over the city’s bridges are expected to reach force 6 with occasional gusts, however, meaning that motorists should drive with caution.

The SMG asks members of the public to stay updated on the latest weather information.