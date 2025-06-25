Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Typhoon signal no. 1 remains in effect in Macao

Local forecasters say that the signal will remain raised this morning, but the chance of a higher typhoon signal being issued is relatively low
  • The weather will be wet and unsettled, however, and winds over the city’s bridges are expected to reach force 6 with occasional gusts

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

26 Jun 2025
Typhoon signal no. 1 remains in effect in Macao
Typhoon signal no. 1 remains in effect in Macao
The outer rain bands of the tropical depression currently in the South China Sea are expected to bring wet weather to Macao today – Photo by Macao News

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

26 Jun 2025

UPDATED: 26 Jun 2025, 8:53 am

Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Macao today as the no. 1 typhoon signal remains in effect in the city for at least the morning.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) a tropical depression was estimated to be about 390 kilometres southwest of Macau at 8 am. It is forecast to move northwest toward the western coast of Guangdong.

Local forecasters say the intensity of the tropical depression is relatively weak and its circulation is small, meaning that the probability of issuing a no. 3  typhoon signal is relatively low. However, there will be unsettled weather today. 

[See more: Tremors felt in Macao after quake strikes northern Guangdong]

The SMG says that there is a “low” probability of a blue storm surge warning. The warning indicates flooding of up to 50 centimetres above street level is expected in low-lying districts.

Winds over the city’s bridges are expected to reach force 6 with occasional gusts, however, meaning that motorists should drive with caution.

The SMG asks members of the public to stay updated on the latest weather information.

UPDATED: 26 Jun 2025, 8:53 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend