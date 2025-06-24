Tremors felt in Macao after quake strikes northern Guangdong

Tremors from an earthquake in Guangdong Province were felt locally in Macao yesterday.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG after its Portuguese abbreviation) an earthquake of magnitude 4.3, and a depth of 10 kilometres, took place just before 7 pm in Qingyuan – a city of some 4 million people.

The Guangdong Earthquake Agency said no injuries were reported.

The epicentre of the quake was about 166 kilometres northwest of Macao, where several people reported feeling tremors. The SMG received three reports from residents, while the Macau Post Daily said that tremors were felt in its office.

In Hong Kong, officials said more than 100 reports of tremors were received from local residents. Shaking was also reported in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Zhuhai and Dongguan.

The latest quake comes less than a month after the city of Heyuan, also in Guangdong, was hit by a quake of magnitude 3.5. Tremors from that quake were reported in Macao as well.