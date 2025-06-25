Macao to raise the no. 1 typhoon signal later today

Local meteorologists say that the no. 1 typhoon signal will be hoisted in Macao at 4:30 pm as a tropical depression comes within 500 kilometres of the city.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), the tropical depression is expected to move toward areas between western Guangdong and Hainan Island within the next one to two days.

Affected by its circulation, Macao will gradually experience cloudy and windy conditions from late Wednesday to Thursday, with occasional showers and thunderstorms, the SMG says.

[See more: Tremors felt in Macao after quake strikes northern Guangdong]

The local observatory in neighbouring Hong Kong raised the no. 1 signal at 2:20 pm, and warned that showers are expected tonight, with rain and squally thunderstorms tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a yellow hot weather alert remains in force in Macao, as the city swelters under high temperatures. The Porto Exterior measuring station has recorded temperatures this afternoon in excess of 34°C. The UV index has reached 10, or “very high.”

Members of the public are advised to stay hydrated, wear light loose clothing if venturing outdoors, seek rest in a shaded or air-conditioned area if feeling unwell, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.