The Guangdong city of Heyuan was hit with a magnitude 3.5 earthquake yesterday at 1:17 pm. According to Macao’s Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by the Portuguese initials SMG) , the epicentre of the quake was 206 kilometres northeast of Macao.

There have been no reported casualties.

Locally, there was one report of an earth tremor made to the SMG, while the Hong Kong Observatory received over ten reports from residents who felt tremors from the earthquake.

Many cities in the Guangdong region reported earth tremors, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Panyu, Foshan and Huizhou.

The last recorded earth tremor in Macao was from an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on 3 April 2024 in Taiwan, about 838 kilometres northeast of Macao.

Although reports of major earthquakes in the Greater Bay Area are not frequent, it is considered a seismically active area. The Zhujiangkou Fault runs through the region, close to major cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macao.