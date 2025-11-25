Macao authorities mull location of future science and technology park

Two plots have been proposed for a science and technology park, according to Tai Kin Ip, Macao’s economy and finance secretary.

Tai, whose comments during a Legislative Assembly session were reported by Macau Post Daily, said that the first was at the foot of Taipa Grande, near the airport, and consisted of 83,000 square metres.

Another larger plot, at 177,000 square metres, would be in the land reclamation project off Taipa’s Pac On district, known as Zone E1.

[See more: Macao’s 13 Hotel fuels reopening rumours with online job ads]

According to Macau Post Daily, a public consultation process for the park, to be known as the

Macau Science and Technology Research and Development Industrial Park, will begin on Thursday and run until 26 December.

The park is one of a number of infrastructural initiatives being undertaken to diversify Macao’s economy away from a heavy reliance on gambling. Other schemes include an “integrated tourism and cultural zone,” an aviation hub catering to the area on the west bank of the Pearl River, and Macau-Hengqin International University City.

To prepare for the establishment of the science and technology park, Tai said the authorities planned to establish the Macau International Centre for Scientific and Technological Industry next year. The aim of the organisation would be to attract tech firms from outside Macao.