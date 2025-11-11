Macao’s 13 Hotel fuels reopening rumours with online job ads

In a sign that reopening preparations are making progress, Macao’s 13 Hotel is posting online recruitment advertisements to fill a number of positions.

The platform jobscall.me currently lists vacancies for the hotel’s HR and finance departments, from personnel assistant to revenue audit officer. None of the ads specify a start date or opening date for the property. The hotel’s website also advertises several vacant positions, from chefs and front desk staff to IT specialists and porters.

The website likewise does not give an indication of when the all-suite property is expected to open. Clicking on a “Book Now” button merely takes the user to a contact form instead of a calendar page.

The 13 Hotel was the brainchild of Hong Kong entrepreneur Stephen Hung but funding and construction delays led to its initial opening in September 2018 with unfinished rooms and no gambling facilities.

The US$1.6 billion construction cost, suburban location, and outlandish design, as well as the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic at the start of 2020, posed huge obstacles. The hotel’s parent company South Shore declared insolvency in 2020.

The long-troubled property was finally sold earlier this year for a mere HK$600 million (US$76 million) – a huge discount on the original asking price of HK$2.4 billion.