Recycled water will be available to thousands of Macao homes next March 

Around 9,000 households in Seac Pai Van’s public housing estates, and the University of Macau, will be supplied with reclaimed wastewater starting from 1 March 2026. That’s according to Susanna Wong, the head of the Marine and Water Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSAMA), who was speaking to local media yesterday.

Wong noted that construction of the first phase of the Coloane recycled water plant had been completed, with the authorities currently conducting tests on the systems. She stressed that reclaimed water, which is produced by removing bacteria and other impurities from tainted water, would only be made available once it was deemed safe.

In terms of pricing, the DSAMA chief said recycled water would be slightly cheaper than regular tap water. However, the final price arrangements, along with the relevant government subsidies, have not been determined yet.

“We also plan to adopt a pricing structure similar to tap water,” Wong explained. “For example, one price for residential use and another for non-residential or commercial use.”

DSAMA intends to set up promotional stations and distribute flyers in residential areas from next month in order to educate residents about recycled water, which will only be used for non-drinking purposes such as flushing and irrigation. The department, however, has not ruled out the possibility of expanding the use of the treated water for drinking, subject to technology and conditions.

Meanwhile, Nacky Kuan, the executive-director of the Macao Water Supply Company, revealed that the city’s 2025 water consumption had reached 86 million cubic metres as of November, down 0.4 percent year-on-year.

She added that the city’s overall water usage for the year was forecast to drop as a result of changes in the economy, including “the withdrawal of gaming and entertainment projects.” Despite this, Kuan highlighted that major events and tourism spending were resulting in more water being consumed in Cotai.

Looking ahead, the Macao Water Supply representative projected an increase of roughly 3 percent in the SAR’s water usage in 2026 as a result of the opening of new housing developments in the reclaimed land area currently known as Urban Zone A, as well as Areia Preta’s Lot P.

The executive-director noted that her firm’s customers indicated that water quality was their main cause of concern. In response, she pledged to better communicate with residents in this area, so that they have “more confidence to use our water.”

Kuan added that customers who answered a customer satisfaction survey carried out by her firm gave an overall score of 84.3 percent.