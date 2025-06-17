Some classes suspended as heavy rain lashes Macao

Violent downpours in the wake of Typhoon Wutip saw the issuing of a red rainstorm signal at 6:35 am and a full-day suspension of kindergarten, primary and special education classes in Macao, along with a half-day suspension of secondary school classes.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG after the Portuguese abbreviation), four of the weather stations on the peninsula recorded more than 50 millimetres of rain. The Monte Forte and Wastewater Treatment stations registered readings of 55 and 55.8 millimetres respectively.

All rain warnings were lowered by 9:40 am. However, the SMG advised that there was “a chance of temporary flooding in low-lying areas.” Residents can also expect frequent showers and thunderstorms today, with showers heavy at times.

[See more: These are the names suggested by Macao for incoming typhoons]

In Macao’s neighbouring SAR Hong Kong, authorities cancelled the amber rain alert that had been in force for part of Tuesday morning but warned that “people should stay alert to the danger that may be brought about by river flooding.”

The SMG says Macao’s weather should improve in the later part of the week.

Forecasters predict that the wet weather will largely dry up by Thursday, when sunny intervals are expected, along with a maximum temperature of 31C. Similar conditions will prevail on the weekend.