Macao preempts Super Typhoon Ragasa with widespread service closures

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) will close to all traffic from 3 pm today as Macao braces for the approach of Super Typhoon Ragasa. The HZMB’s intercity “golden buses” and the Hong Kong Airport Direct shuttle will operate their final services at 2 pm.

With typhoon signal no. 8 scheduled for 5 pm and signal no. 10 likely early tomorrow morning, Macao’s two public bus service providers – Transmac and TCM – have also announced suspensions of services.

Transmac services will conclude with the operation of the no. 25BS at 6:30 pm. TCM’s last departure will be the 701x and 701xs at 6:30 pm. For more details, click here for Transmac and here for TCM.

The Macao Light Rapid Transit (LRT) last trains will begin their departure at 4:20 pm onwards. All services will be halted once the signal no. 8 typhoon is issued. Click here for more information.

Ferry services in Macao have also been disrupted, with the Marine and Water Affairs Bureau stating that the final sailings from Macao’s Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal and Taipa Ferry Terminal to Sheung Wan, Hong Kong left at 1 pm today. The Macau Cruise, as well as other ferries linking Macao to the mainland have also suspended operations.

Detailed information from the two main ferry operators in Macao can be obtained by visiting their respective websites – TurboJet and Cotai Water Jet – or their social media profiles, where information is usually more timely.

The local aviation sector has been severely impacted by the incoming typhoon as well, with Macao’s airport announcing the cancellation of some 250 to 280 flights between today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Macao’s four sea-crossing bridges, as well as the Lotus Bridge linking Macao to Hengqin, are scheduled to be closed from 6:30 pm, according to the commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations, Wong Sio Chak, who was speaking to local media at a press conference this morning.

The enclosed lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge will open from 6 pm. Wong, however, urged motorists to refrain from using it unless absolutely necessary in order to allow for the passage of emergency and other official vehicles. In addition, he stated that the crossing would be closed off in the event of a typhoon signal no. 9 being hoisted.

Most government departments will also close their doors once the level 8 typhoon warning comes into effect. However, key departments – such as the Public Security Police, Fire Services Bureau, the Judiciary Police, Macao Customs and the Conde de São Januário Hospital (including its affiliated Island Emergency Station) – will continue to offer emergency services to residents.

Under government directives, Macao’s six casino operators have a two hour window to clear their gaming areas of staff members and visitors before the signal no. 8 is raised.

Meanwhile, kindergarten, as well as primary and secondary schools have suspended classes today and tomorrow.

Labelled as the strongest storm on Earth this year, Super Typhoon Ragasa is expected to either match or surpass the strength of other powerful cyclones such as Typhoon Hato (2017) and Typhoon Mangkhut (2018). The former devastated the city, claiming the lives of at least 10 people.

As of 2 pm, Ragasa was located roughly 420 kilometres east-southeast of Macao, moving in a west-northwest direction in the direction of the Pearl River Estuary’s western coast at a rate of approximately 20 km/h.