Construction of ‘home-swap’ housing project completed

Areia Preta’s Pearl Metropolitan “home-swap housing project” has been completed slightly less than four years after its ground breaking ceremony took place, according to a statement from Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR).

It comprises six residential buildings with a total of 2,064 units, each equipped with kitchen appliances and balconies. The units are being “progressively” made available to eligible applicants, MUR said.

The complex is designed to offer temporary homes to property owners whose neighbourhoods are being affected by urban renewal projects.

MUR noted that the units’ triple-glazed windows were the first in Macao to be “specifically installed with steel safety cables” as an additional safety measure.

All 1,873 of the Pearl Metropolitan’s car parking spaces boast power points, and there were also 490 spaces designated for motorcycles.

Resident amenities include a clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool, fitness facilities and green spaces, which MUR said would “contribute to a vibrant community atmosphere.”