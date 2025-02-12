Zhuhai is looking to lure professional talent with a free housing scheme 

The Zhuhai government is providing free accommodation to eligible professionals for a full year under a new housing measure launched last Thursday, city officials said in an announcement.

Aimed at attracting young professionals to work in Zhuhai, the new policy spans the course of three years, giving successful candidates rent-free housing for the first year, followed by a 70 percent discount in the second year and a 50 percent rental cut in the third.

Participants of the scheme can save up to 120,000 yuan (US$16,400) over the three-year period, said the deputy head of the Zhuhai Municipal Party Committee’s Organisation Department, Li Tengdong, in a local media report.

Aside from being an individual who began working in Zhuhai after 1 June 2023, the applicant must also be aged 45 years or younger and possess a bachelor’s degree or a national vocational qualification that is of technician rank or higher.

Macao and Hong Kong permanent residents, as well as overseas professionals, are eligible for the programme, although their age limit has been set at 40 years and under.

“We’re striving to establish one of the nation’s most favourable and comprehensive housing systems for young professionals,” Li was quoted as saying in a China Daily report.

Li noted that the program aims to attract a diverse range of talents, ranging from university students to specialist workers.

The scheme’s initial phase will see 1,000 flats made available, with the authorities planning to offer at least 7,000 apartments over the course of this year. A total of 36,000 units are expected to be made available within the following three years.

Representatives from Zhuhai-based firms, including Xiao Yibo, the CEO of Protoga, a biotechnology company, praised the initiative, noting that it permits him to redirect funds to research and development rather than spending it on labour costs.

Response to the measure has been enthusiastic, with officials pointing out that over 1,000 people from across 400 or so firms have lodged their application via WeChat since its launch.