Scorching weekend sees year’s first orange hot weather alert issued in Macao

Macao sweltered under uncomfortable conditions all weekend as local meteorologists issued the first orange hot weather alert of the year.

The alert was issued at 11:20 am on Saturday, when a temperature of 35.8°C was recorded. The warning remained in force on Sunday, when the mercury reached 34°C.

Under an orange hot weather alert, residents are advised to stay well hydrated and take precautions against heat stroke.

Outdoor activities should be avoided during the hottest part of the day. Vulnerable groups – such as the elderly, children, persons with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, and the obese – should seek to remain in well ventilated, cool indoor areas as far as possible.

Currently a yellow hot weather warning is in force, meaning that the heat has eased slightly but residents still need to be mindful of the adverse health effects of prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Temperatures today are forecast to rise as high as 34°C, but thundery showers during the week should bring some relief, with a minimum of 25°C and a maximum of 28°C expected on Friday.