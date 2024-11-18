Severe tropical storm Man-yi approaches Macao only days after Toraji 

Macao authorities issued typhoon signal no. 1 at 9 am today after data showed severe tropical storm Man-yi had come within 800 kilometres of Macao.

As of 11 am, Man-yi was roughly 610 kilometres southeast of the city. It is forecast to pass within 350 kilometres of Macao by tomorrow, before moving across the northern part of the South China Sea, veering southwards and weakening gradually

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), there is a “medium to relatively high” chance of a typhoon signal no. 3 being hoisted between this evening and the early hours of tomorrow morning.

With Man-yi’s approach and the effect of the northeast monsoon, Macao is expected to be hit with rain between today and tomorrow, as well as intense winds with speeds between 41 to 51 kph.

The tide level is also forecast to rise, with the SMG announcing a blue storm surge warning at 11 am. Low-lying areas in the Inner Harbour district are expected to be hit with flooding of up to 0.5 metres between 8 pm today and 1 am tomorrow. The possibility of a yellow storm surge warning – indicating that flooding of up to a metre may occur – remains low.

Neighbouring Hong Kong has also issued a typhoon signal no. 1, which it says will remain in place at least until 6 pm before the observatory there assesses the need for a no. 3 signal.

Man-Yi’s arrival comes only days after Macao was hit by tropical storm Toraji, which passed within roughly 150 kilometres of the city, resulting in the hoisting of a typhoon signal no. 3 mid-last week. As a result, certain classes were suspended, while the Grand Prix’s motorcycle free practice events had to be postponed.

The increased frequency of typhoons in Macao is in line with earlier predictions by experts who said the region would experience between five and eight typhoons this year as a result of global warming. This point was highlighted last week when meteorologists reported that four typhoons had formed in the western North Pacific and South China Sea in November – an unprecedented occurrence.

Macao has also faced record-breaking heat this year, recording its hottest Mid-Autumn Festival in September since records began in 1952.

Other neighbouring cities are not faring much better, with reports indicating that Guangzhou was still officially in summer as of 13 November, as its temperature had failed to drop to the autumnal levels determined by Chinese meteorological standards.