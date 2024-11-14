Menu
City

Classes suspended as tropical storm Toraji skirts Macao

As the storm is weakening gradually, forecasters advise that the possibility of a no. 8 signal being hoisted is ‘low to medium’
  • Meteorologists warn that frequent showers will be affecting Macao today and areas around the Inner Harbour may experience slight flooding tonight

14 Nov 2024
Toraji is forecast to move slowly toward the Pearl River Estuary, coming within 150 kilometres of Macao – Photo by Macao News/António Sanmarful

14 Nov 2024

Primary, infant, and special education classes have been suspended in Macao today, as tropical storm Toraji skirts the territory and the no. 3 typhoon signal remains in force.

According to the latest bulletin from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG after its Portuguese initials), at 6 am Toraji was estimated to be about 160 kilometres south-southeast of Macao. 

It is forecast to move slowly toward the Pearl River Estuary, coming within 150 kilometres of the territory, before veering south.

[See more: Global climate change is behind the rise in severe typhoons]

As Toraji is weakening gradually, the SMG advises that the possibility of a no. 8 signal being hoisted is “low to medium.” However, the higher signal has been in force in neighbouring Hong Kong overnight – the latest time in the year that a no. 8 signal has been raised there since records began. 

Meteorologists warn that under the influence of Toraji’s rainbands, frequent showers will be affecting Macao today and some areas to the south of Inner Harbor may experience slight flooding tonight owing to elevated tides. 

Authorities last night issued a statement saying that the Macau Grand Prix – the biggest event on the city’s sporting calendar and due to begin tomorrow – would continue in the event of a no. 3 signal.

