Unsettled weather keeps many away from the Macau Grand Prix’s first day

Around 12,000 spectators attended the first day of the 71st Macau Grand Prix yesterday, according to the organising committee, whose statement was cited by local media.

In comparison to last year’s event, which attracted roughly 18,000 spectators on its first day, the current figure represents a drop of roughly 33 percent. The lower turnout was most likely a result of yesterday’s poor weather and typhoon no. 3 signal, which has since been lowered.

Despite the less than stellar weather, fans continued to flock to the stands. One Portuguese visitor told TDM that the event is very “nice,” as “we don’t have this in our country.” The interviewee also noted that despite the noise, she was drawn to the race, as “it’s very different from what we see on the television.”

Another attendee explained that it was his first time viewing the races in person and praised the atmosphere. However, he acknowledged that the rainy weather was a downside, as it “will affect the racers.”

Although the weather has been slowly improving, organisers announced that the motorcycle practice session for this morning was cancelled in light of the slippery track. The motorcycle warm-up scheduled for tomorrow morning has also been substituted with a qualifying session that will take place from 7:20 am.

Meanwhile, various locations across the Macao peninsula have been facing congestion due to the blockage of major roads to accommodate the event. According to Macao Daily News, some of the worst affected roads and areas included Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Estrada da Bela Vista, Avenida de Sidónio Pais, Travessa do Coronel Mesquita, Avenida de Horta e Costa and Pátio do Ouvidor Arriaga.

As a result of the traffic jams, residents have had to commute to school and work earlier than usual, with one student telling TDM that he had to head to school 20 minutes earlier. One motorist who spoke to the broadcaster said that “It’s like this every year during the Grand Prix.” He mentioned that residents were “mentally prepared” for the situation.



The Macau Grand Prix is due to wrap up this Sunday, with over 180 racers participating this year, a figure that is greater than the totals recorded in the last five iterations of the event.