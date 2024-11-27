Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
City

An assisted fertility scheme is being introduced to boost Macao’s birthrate 

The new subsidy will launch next Tuesday and will give eligible local couples two free cycles of treatment
  • The program does not cover the cost of chronic health conditions that may be affecting an applicant’s ability to have children

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

27 Nov 2024
An assisted fertility scheme is being introduced to boost Macao’s birthrate 
An assisted fertility scheme is being introduced to boost Macao’s birthrate 
The Health Bureau’s deputy head, Kwok Cheong U, said up to 100 applicants were expected under the subsidy scheme – Photo by ARLOU_ANDREI

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

27 Nov 2024

UPDATED: 27 Nov 2024, 3:27 pm

The Macao government will launch a new medical-assisted reproduction subsidy program on 1 December, as part of its broader plan to reverse the city’s falling birthrate. 

According to a government statement published yesterday, the initiative is aimed at married Macao couples who satisfy the conditions and referral criteria for assisted reproductive technology. 

Applicants will firstly undergo a preliminary clinical assessment after submitting the necessary documents. If found to be eligible, the couple will be referred to the Macao Union Hospital’s infertility department, where they will be given two cycles of free, first-generation in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or second-generation intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) treatment.  

During a press conference yesterday covered by multiple media outlets, the Health Bureau’s deputy head, Kwok Cheong U, said up to 100 applicants were expected. He also added that the bureau intends to keep the program in place “until the declining birth rate can be effectively controlled.” 

[See more: Have more kids or Macao’s population will shrink, professor warns]

Meanwhile, the deputy director of the Macao Union Hospital, Lei Wai Seng, noted that applicants may have underlying conditions relating to diabetes and weight that need to be addressed before they can undergo the necessary infertility treatment. Lei mentioned that the authorities would not cover the cost of these health issues. 

Couples who already have a child are still eligible, as authorities want residents to have additional children, Lei noted. Applicants can register at the Conde São Januário Hospital or via the Health Bureau’s dedicated website, which will launch on 1 December. 

More information is available by calling 8390 8041 during office hours. 

As with many developed economies, Macao’s birth rate has been in freefall, with one study showing that many young locals are choosing not to marry or have children for personal, career or financial reasons. 

UPDATED: 27 Nov 2024, 3:27 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend