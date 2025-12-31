Macao prepares for large crowds ahead of New Year’s Eve 

Macao law enforcement have been busy preparing for the large crowds that are expected to gather around the city’s New Year’s Eve countdown spots and border crossings tonight.

One key venue anticipated to attract a significant gathering is Sai Van Lake Square, which will host the government’s main New Year’s Eve concert. The free event – co-funded by the government and the six casino operators – is forecasted to attract around 10,000 people, according to the acting head of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, speaking during a media interview.

In a statement, the bureau said the concert venue would open to the public from 8 pm today, and the event would run between 10 pm and 12:10 am, with standing room only. Due to the limited capacity, the department noted that entry would be on a first-come, first-served basis, and crowd control measures will be in force.

A mix of regional and local performers is scheduled to make an appearance at the Sai Van Lake concert. They include Hong Kong singer Panther Chan, Hong Kong boy band Dear Jane, as well as local singing duo Soler and artists, Filipe Tou, KC Ao Ieong and winifai.

To ensure the public’s safety, Macao Customs announced it would boost the number of personnel monitoring and patrolling the coast and waters near the concert venue. The Fire Services Bureau will also be present during the concert.

Two other major countdown events are also set to take place tonight, including a smaller government-organised concert at the Taipa Houses that will run from 8:30 pm.

[See more: Macao New Year’s Eve 2025: Restricted traffic and extended transport hours]

In addition, Sands China will host its New Year’s Eve Countdown Extravaganza, which will begin at the Parisian’s Le Jardin at 9:30 pm.

Unlike the Sai Van Lake and Taipa House events, Sands’ countdown party will feature fireworks displays launched from the casino operator’s Cotai Strip properties, including the Venetian, Parisian and Londoner.

Local authorities are also forecasting a surge in the number of crossings between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. In preparation, the Public Security Police (PSP) and the relevant mainland departments have been conducting crowd control drills across major checkpoints such as the Border Gates, Qingmao Port, the Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Hengqin Port.

“After the [countdown] events, we expect a large number of visitors to pass through the Hengqin Port and Qingmao Port to leave Macao” PSP representative Ma Chio Hong told TDM. “That’s why we will allocate police personnel to these two ports at this time to implement crowd control measures as required.”

As the festivities get underway, some of Macao’s public health services will operate at a reduced capacity. According to the Health Bureau, the Conde S. Januario Hospital’s emergency service will continue to provide its regular 24 hour service. However, local health centres and stations are scheduled to close at 1 pm today.

Similarly, a number of designated health centres and stations will offer only nursing services between 9 am and 1 pm on New Year’s Day. For more information click here.