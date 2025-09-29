Macao prepares for 1.2 million visitors during the Golden Week holiday 

Macao is expected to welcome approximately 1.2 million visitors during the 8-day National Day Golden Week break, which is scheduled between 1 and 7 October in mainland China.

Speaking to the local media on Saturday, the head of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said that a daily average of roughly 150,000 visitors are forecasted to travel to Macao over the holiday period.

The MGTO director mentioned that this number surpasses last year’s daily average of around 140,000 visitor arrivals due to various factors, including the longer holiday period this year, which incorporates both National Day (1 October) and Mid-Autumn Festival (6 October).

Another reason is the central government’s policies such as the multiple-entry travel permit schemes for Zhuhai and Hengqin residents, which make it easier to visit Macao.

Although Senna Fernandes admitted that the projected numbers for the upcoming National Day Golden Week are not as high as the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday period, which saw over 153,000 visitors per day, the MGTO chief maintained that it was still a “a relatively good figure.”

Hotel occupancy during the holiday period is also expected to be robust, with Senna Fernandes noting that the occupancy figure in the first nine months of this year had reached an average of around 90 percent.

“We are quite optimistic and expect ideal occupancy rates during the National Day Golden Week,” she said.

In preparation for the influx of visitors, the government will be designating parts of Taipa Village and Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo (near Ruins of St. Paul’s) as temporary pedestrian zones between 1 and 7 October, from 12 pm to 7 pm.

The Taipa Village pedestrian zone will cover the area from the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory to the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History.

A market, along with performances and games, will also be set up near the entrance of the former firecracker factory on Rua de Fernão Mendes Pinto between 1 and 7 October, from 1 pm to 6 pm. As well, the Zoo Music Festival is also scheduled to take place at the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory from 1 to 5 October, 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo pedestrian zone will feature the Hong Kung night market, located on the intersection of Largo do Pagode do Bazar and Rua de Cinco de Outubro, which will run from 1 to 5 October, 4 pm to 10 pm.

Another marquee event during the Golden Week holiday is the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Competition. The first performance will take place on 1 October, with the Chinese and Portuguese teams lighting up the skies at 9 pm and 9:40 pm. The following day, the Philippines and Japan will finally have the opportunity to put on their displays, after their performances were postponed due to Typhoon Ragasa last week.

Ragasa also led to vast amounts of rubbish and debris being washed up on Hac Sa and Cheoc Van beaches, although the authorities are hoping to have Hac Sa mostly cleaned up before the start of the holiday period.

As for Macao’s weather during Golden Week, the local forecaster expects it to be extremely hot, with the mercury reaching a high of 33°C in the first four days. Meanwhile, for information about the temporary traffic and public transport adjustments to accommodate the pedestrian zones, click here.