Macao set a new monthly visitor record in August

Macao welcomed 4,219,034 visitors in August, setting a new monthly record and marking a year-on-year rise of 15.5 percent, according to official figures from the Statistics and Census Service. The service noted that summer holidays had fuelled the rise in tourists.

Same-day visitors totalled 2,553,316, up 25.1 percent compared to last year, while those staying at least one night (1,665,718) increased by just 3.4 percent. The average length of stay held steady at 1.1 days, with same-day visitors averaging 0.3 days and overnight visitors 2.3 days.

Visitors from mainland China jumped 18.4 percent year-on-year to 3,257,874, of whom 1,791,415 travelled under the Individual Visit Scheme – up 22.2 percent. Arrivals from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose 23.5 percent to 1,663,188, driven by a 56.7 percent surge from Zhuhai. Visitors from Hong Kong (681,740) and Taiwan (89,057) climbed 2.8 percent and 21 percent year-on-year respectively.

International arrivals hit 190,363, up 17.3 percent. Thailand (13,417) stood out with growth of 110.2 percent, while the Philippines (38,389), Indonesia (13,371), Malaysia (7,991) and Singapore (6,616) also saw increases of between 4.5 and 33 percent. From other markets, Japan (16,630) rose sharply by 57.2 percent, while South Korea (35,177) slipped 4.7 percent. The US contributed 11,755 visitors, up 14.2 percent.

By mode of entry, land arrivals dominated with 3,569,811 (84.6 percent of total), a 19.5 percent rise. Arrivals through Border Gate and Hengqin ports surged by 19.3 percent and 41.9 percent respectively. Sea arrivals (372,096) dropped 2.8 percent and air arrivals (277,127) edged down 2 percent.

In the first eight months of 2025, visitor arrivals reached 26,895,940, up 15 percent year-on-year. Same-day visitors (15,716,961) grew by 25.5 percent, while overnight visitors (11,178,979) edged up 2.9 percent. The average length of stay over the period shortened slightly to 1.1 days.