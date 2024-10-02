Macao marks National Day with citywide celebrations

A number of events took place in Macao yesterday to mark National Day, which coincided with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The celebrations began at 8 am in Golden Lotus Square, with a flag raising ceremony attended by 600 guests including outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng; the heads of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the SAR; leading officials of the Legislative Assembly and of the judiciary; members of the Executive Council; and other dignitaries.

In a speech at a reception following the ceremony, Ho drew attention to a number of achievements during his term and thanked the central government for its support. Among the highlights, he said, were the implementation of national security legislation; the development of an economic diversification strategy; improvements to governance, welfare and the economy; the expansion of infrastructure; and the further assimilation of Macao in the Greater Bay Area.

The reception, which took place at the Forum Macao building, was attended by around 1,300 guests.

In the afternoon, the Macau Bridge opened to vehicular traffic in an unveiling timed to coincide with National Day. An earlier bridge walk, held over the weekend to give residents a close-up look at the city’s fourth bridge, attracted 21,000 participants.

Meanwhile, celebratory fireworks were held in the evening as part of the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest. Pyrotechnic teams from China and Italy put on a dazzling display for the National Day crowds, reportedly inspired by the legend of Mulan and the meeting of East and West.