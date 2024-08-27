An official website has been launched for the SAR’s 25th anniversary celebrations 

The government has set up a website to collate information on the many events being organised to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.

In a statement yesterday, it said that the move was made “in order to simplify the consultation of the related information by residents and tourists.”

The website, which launches today, is available in Chinese, Portuguese and English, and features the latest event news, with sections set up for pictures, videos and eventual live broadcasts, among others.

A number of major events in celebration of the milestone anniversary have already been held, including the Chinese New Year Parade and the Macao International Parade.

Among those still to come are the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest and this weekend’s visit to Macao of 65 Chinese Olympians.

The website can be accessed at www.macao25.gov.mo.