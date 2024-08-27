Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Entertainment

An official website has been launched for the SAR’s 25th anniversary celebrations 

Officials say the site will help residents and tourists keep track of the many events being organised to commemorate Macao’s major milestone
  • Among the upcoming events planned in conjunction with the 25th anniversary is the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

27 Aug 2024
An official website has been launched for the SAR’s 25th anniversary celebrations 
An official website has been launched for the SAR’s 25th anniversary celebrations 
Details of the next Macao International Fireworks Display Contest can be found on the new 25th anniversary website – Photo courtesy of the Government Information Bureau

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

27 Aug 2024

UPDATED: 27 Aug 2024, 8:55 am

The government has set up a website to collate information on the many events being organised to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.

In a statement yesterday, it said that the move was made “in order to simplify the consultation of the related information by residents and tourists.”

The website, which launches today, is available in Chinese, Portuguese and English, and features the latest event news, with sections set up for pictures, videos and eventual live broadcasts, among others. 

[See more: New outdoor venue will be inaugurated with a government organised gala]

A number of major events in celebration of the milestone anniversary have already been held, including the Chinese New Year Parade and the Macao International Parade.

Among those still to come are the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest and this weekend’s visit to Macao of 65 Chinese Olympians. 

The website can be accessed at www.macao25.gov.mo.

UPDATED: 27 Aug 2024, 8:55 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend