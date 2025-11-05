Macao’s LRT logs a new second-highest total for average daily ridership

According to information from its operator, Macao’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system carried an average 30,800 passengers a day during October.

The figure is the second highest recorded since the LRT was inaugurated in December 2019, when the system carried a daily average of 33,000 passengers. However the earlier figure was inflated due to the free rides that the LRT offered during its opening period.

October’s tally exceeds by 200 the average of 30,600 passengers a day recorded in September, which occupied the second-highest slot until the release of last month’s data.

The LRT’s ridership has been trending upwards this year, and besides September and October exceeded the 25,000 mark during 4 other months of 2025.

New routes beyond the original Taipa Line have helped popularise the LRT, which has long struggled from low ridership.

The Barra extension, which opened in late 2023, led to a major increase. A similar surge followed the launch of the Seac Pai Van and Hengqin lines in late 2024.