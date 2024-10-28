Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
City

Law to combat illicit gambling takes effect

The new law lays down stiff penalties for cases such as parallel betting or side betting, and for those who change money illegally for the purposes of gambling
  • In the wake of recent high-profile criminal cases, local authorities have been at pains to step up regulation of Macao’s gambling industry

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

28 Oct 2024
Law to combat illicit gambling takes effect
Law to combat illicit gambling takes effect
Broader search powers have been given to law enforcement officials in cases when illicit gambling is suspected, whether inside casinos or at private premises – Photo by Motortion Films

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

28 Oct 2024

The new law against illicit gambling was promulgated yesterday in the government’s official gazette – known as the Boletim Oficial – and has now come into effect.

The law passed its final reading at the Legislative Assembly on 16 October, ten months after it was first tabled.

Under its tough new provisions, sentences of up to eight years in jail can be handed down in cases of illicit gambling such as parallel betting or side betting.

[See more: Macao has ‘no plans’ for online gambling, legislative committee says]

Law enforcement officials will also have broader search powers, including undercover searches, when illicit gambling is suspected, whether inside casinos or at private premises. 

People convicted of changing money illegally for the purposes of gambling will also face sentences of up to five years in prison. The law applies to those offering such services not only in a gambling hall but anywhere on the grounds of a casino-resort – known locally as “integrated resorts.”

Following the high-profile cases of jailed junket operators Alvin Chau and Levo Chan, authorities in Macao have made strenuous efforts to tighten oversight of gambling activities.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend