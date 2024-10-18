Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Business

Macao has ‘no plans’ for online gambling, legislative committee says

The disclosure was reportedly made in a position document, doubling down on penalties for unauthorised gambling laid down in a bill that passed on Wednesday
  • Although some local provision has been made for ‘interactive games,’ the city’s six casino operators are presently forbidden from offering online gambling

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

18 Oct 2024
Macao has ‘no plans’ for online gambling, legislative committee says
Macao has ‘no plans’ for online gambling, legislative committee says
Online gambling is rising in popularity in many jurisdictions around the world

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

18 Oct 2024

A public concession for online gambling is not on the cards, according to a legislative committee document cited by GGR Asia.

The casino industry website said the document was issued prior to the passing on Wednesday of a tough new illegal gambling bill, and that it declared there were no “plans to grant a concession for online gaming.”

Provision has previously been made for so-called “interactive games” in Macao, defined as games of chance that use “telephones, faxes, Internet access, data networks, transmission of video signals, or digital data.”

[See more: Macao’s gaming tax revenue already exceeds the full-year total for 2023]

However, the city’s six casino operators are presently forbidden from offering online gambling, GGR Asia says.

The SAR’s new illegal gambling bill also bars persons from organising unauthorised online gambling, with penalties of up to eight years in jail.

Legislators say the measure is needed to “effectively combat” illicit online gambling, which has reportedly been growing in popularity.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like