The Macao LRT’s passenger volume slows after four straight months of growth 

Macao’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system transported a daily average of 24,500 passengers in March, a decline of almost 10 percent or 2,600 passengers month-on-month.

Data from the LRT’s operator indicates that this is the first drop to be recorded after four consecutive months of growth. The surge in ridership began last November, with the opening of the Seac Pai Van LRT route, which helped to boost the passenger rate by 11 percent, from 15,200 to 16,900.

In December, usage of the LRT ballooned by around 37 percent to 23,100, thanks to the inauguration of the Hengqin Line. The upward trend continued into the first two months of this year, with the number jumping to 25,300 in January and 27,100 in February. Neither months witnessed the opening of any new routes.

While March’s ridership figure marks a decline, the number is still ranked fourth in terms of the months with the highest daily passenger volume.

In first place is December 2019, the month of the LRT’s opening, which saw an average of 33,000 passengers per day. This is followed by February 2025 in second place and January 2025 in third place.

The recent growth in the LRT’s passenger numbers is impressive, as the train system has a long history of poor ridership. Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the network saw its daily passenger figures dwindle to a low of 1,100 in February 2020.

With the lifting of pandemic restrictions in early 2023, the LRT has seen its numbers gradually recover. The opening of various new lines, including the Barra extension, have helped in that respect.

Usage of the LRT is expected to rise further in the future, as the government continues to roll out new routes, including an ambitious 7.7 kilometre East Line that links the Border Gate and the as yet unnamed islands that are currently known as Urban Zone A and Urban Zone E.

The East Line is not expected to be ready until 2029, with the government currently making plans to extend it further into the Qingmao Port, a project that has been deemed feasible, according to a preliminary report.

In addition, a West Line that could run through Macao’s historic districts such as Fai Chi Kei, Red Market, Praia Manduco and Barra is being considered, with the transport secretary highlighting that the Qingmao Port extension would play a crucial role in bringing such a line into reality.