Macao is repurposing 9 unused land lots for public facilities 

Macao’s government will be transforming 9 idle land plots across the city into sports facilities, parking lots, recycling stations and charging stations, according to multiple media outlets.

During a meeting yesterday, the head of the Legislative Assembly follow-up committee for Land and Public Concession Affairs, Chui Sai Peng, said that the government was planning to build three temporary sports facilities, including a full-sized soccer pitch and a running track on Urban Zone A’s plot B13, which covers 15,785 square metre.

Meanwhile, ball game fields designated for public and school use are set to be built on plot BT7 in Taipa and plot C8 in Nam Van Lake, which have an area of 3,745 square metres and 4,422 square metres respectively.

All three of the sports facilities are scheduled to be built by the second half of next year.

Regarding the planned sports facilities, lawmakers at yesterday’s meeting expressed different opinions, with some suggesting the possibility of operating the new ball game field on a 24-hour basis.

Others voiced concerns that the sports facilities could impact local residents, while another group mentioned the need for the facilities to comprehensively meet the needs of different age groups, including those in the middle-age and senior demographic.

In order to combat the parking space shortage in Macao’s older districts, the SAR government is also looking to convert three empty land lots into temporary parking lots. This includes turning the site of the former Eagle Training Centre into a parking lot with 60 to 70 spaces.

Similarly, the space that currently houses the soon-to-be demolished Edificio D. Julieta Nobre de Carvalho in Toi San district will be turned into a parking lot with 30 to 40 spaces. As well, improvements will be made to the temporary parking lot situated next to the Maritime Training School.

Two relatively small land plots located on No. 19 Rua do Volong and No. 67 Estrada do Repouso are expected to be turned into recycling stations, while a roughly 6,500-square-metre lot located near the substation on Cotai’s Rua da Patinagem will house charging stations to encourage residents to make use of EVs.

Chui also mentioned the government’s plan to reappropriate the former Canidrome into a residential sports park, noting that a public tender for the project would begin in the short-term.