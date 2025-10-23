Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai hosted a meeting on Tuesday with judicial leaders from Portuguese-speaking countries and territories, aiming to bolster judicial cooperation. The gathering, held at Government Headquarters, celebrated the successful conclusion of the 13th Forum of Presidents of the Supreme Courts of Justice of Portuguese-Speaking Countries and Territories.

Sam extended congratulations to the seven visiting judicial leaders, particularly acknowledging Adelino Manuel Muchanga, president of the supreme court of Mozambique, who will host the next forum.

During the meeting, Sam provided an update on Macao’s progress since its return to China 26 years ago. He highlighted the consistent implementation of the “one country, two systems” principle, which has preserved Macao’s civil-law tradition. Sam also noted the region’s efforts in economic diversification, societal advancement, and improvements in livelihoods and cultural development.

He emphasised that the Macao government was committed to safeguarding judicial impartiality and enhancing its judicial system, infrastructure, and efficiency.

Reiterating Macao’s pivotal role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking nations, Sam also pledged to deepen judicial connections and cooperation. This collaboration, he stated, would foster cultural exchange, uphold judicial independence and fairness, and ultimately support socioeconomic development and judicial progress across all participating countries.

Key Macao officials present at the meeting included Song Man Lei, president of the Court of Final Appeal and Wong Sio Chak, secretary for administration and justice. Besides Muchanga, judicial officials attending the meeting from the lusophone world included the heads of the judiciaries of Angola, Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Timor-Leste.