Construction officials in Macao recorded 776 cases of illegal structures in 2025

Macao authorities dealt with 776 cases of illegal constructions, according to recent data published by the Land and Construction Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSSCU). When compared to the 844 cases recorded in 2024, the current figure marks a drop of 8 percent.

Last year, the DSSCU opted to handle some of the illegal constructions in the same building by batches rather than dealing with each one separately, in order to boost efficiency.

In total, reports on 10 batches of unauthorised structures were filed in 2025, impacting around 260 buildings. Targeted constructions included those in areas such as rooftops, terraces and public corridors. Meanwhile, the government took administrative action in 94 cases, up by around 96 percent when compared to the 48 cases registered in 2024.

The DSSCU noted that one property contained 15 illegal structures on its rooftop. After receiving the department’s demolition notice, the parties involved chose to voluntarily tear down the constructions and restore the rooftop to its original appearance according to the building plan.

The department stated the government “applauds” public cooperation when it comes to the enforcement of the law, saying “such cooperation not only safeguards the safety of building use, but also avoids severe penalties and the payment of expenses by the government in demolishing illegal structures.”

Based on the current urban construction law, individuals who engage in unauthorised construction projects are liable to a maximum fine of 1,000 patacas, while legal entities can receive an even higher penalty of up to 2 million patacas. In addition, individuals and legal entities that fail to comply with the government’s demolition order of illegal constructions can face fines as high as 200,000 patacas and 500,000 patacas respectively.

Overall, 241 illegal structures were voluntarily demolished last year, up 1.26 percent when compared to the 238 cases from the year before.

In its statement, the DSSCU added that illegal constructions can impact the structural safety of a building. It urged residents to continue cooperating with the government to remove and deal with such structures, so as to secure building safety and create a good living environment. Individuals who decide to voluntarily remove their illegal structures are eligible for demolition subsidies if they meet the requirements.