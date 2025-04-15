Macao’s air quality will remain ‘very bad’ today, meteorologists warn 

Air pollution in Macao is expected to remain high, with forecasts indicating that yesterday’s “very bad” air quality will continue into today due to the persistent impact of dust and sand blown from the Chinese mainland.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), “the inland sandstorm weather is gradually easing,” but the air will remain polluted as a result of the “weak winds in the Pearl River Estuary.”

SMG data indicates that the city’s six air quality measuring stations all registered either “bad” or “very bad” readings as of 10:00 am today. Readings for PM10 pollutants were especially severe in the Taipa (ambient) and Ká-Hó (roadside) stations, whose indices hit 213 (very bad) and 201 (very bad).

In light of the poor air, the SMG advised the public to remain indoors and minimise the amount of “outdoor strenuous activities” that they engage in. This especially applies to individuals in high risk groups, including children, seniors and those who are either expecting or have been diagnosed with a cardiovascular or respiratory condition.

“If outdoor activity is necessary, wearing an N95 mask is recommended,” local doctor, Jack Huang Zhao Kai, said in a TDM interview, adding that the number of respiratory-related consultations had slightly risen in his clinic in recent days. For those staying indoors, Huang suggested filtering dust particles through air purifiers and partially closing windows.

Macao is not the only city to have been affected by dirty air, as other parts of the region, including Hong Kong and Guangdong province have also been hit with a dusty airstream that has led to hazy weather and lowered visibility.

According to the Guangdong Meteorological Service, the current dusty airstream marks the most impactful example of such a weather phenomenon in the province in the past 15 years.

Although conditions are ameliorating, the forecaster does not expect the pollution to completely dissipate until Thursday.

Air pollution remains a major problem in Macao, as demonstrated by IQAir’s 2024 Air Quality Report, which ranked the city 52 out of 138 in terms of the locations with the most polluted air.