Macao swelters under a searing heatwave

Macao’s weather bureau has issued a yellow hot weather alert, after temperatures across the city surpassed 32ºC.

In an advisory updated this morning, the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) said “it is expected to be very hot continuously in Macao in the next couple days,” with the mercury hitting “33ºC or above.”

According to the SMG’s monitoring report, temperatures in multiple localities already exceeded 33ºC as of 12:20 pm today, including the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal monitoring station, which recorded a reading of 33.5ºC.

Other parts of Macao with similarly high readings were the stations at the wastewater treatment plant (32.8ºC), Ká-Hó (32.8ºC), Coloane (32.8ºC ) and the Maritime Museum (32.6ºC).

Temperatures reached extreme levels as well yesterday, with TDM citing SMG data from 2 pm yesterday that showed the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal and the Fortaleza do Monte recording temperatures of 35.6ºC and 34.2ºC respectively.

On Friday, the SMG explained in a dispatch that the heatwave was caused by a subtropical high pressure continuing to envelope the area around the South China Sea, as well as other factors such as strong sunlight and relatively weak winds.

In light of the extreme heat, the SMG advises the general public to take all necessary measures to remain cool and avoid heatstroke.

Based on the current forecast, the scorching weather is expected to remain in place until Wednesday, after which the mercury will dip to a range between 26 to 30ºC. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted to occur during this period.

According to the SMG’s dispatch, there is also a “relatively high chance” of a tropical cyclone forming in the waters located to the east of the Philippines this week. The storm would be named “Typhoon Butterfly,” making it the first named tropical cyclone in the northwestern Pacific region this year. On whether or not the typhoon would enter the South China Sea, the SMG said that there is still “relatively large discrepancy” between the various modelling results.

Macao’s typhoon season typically begins in June, with the SMG predicting that the city will be impacted by 5 to 8 tropical cyclones in 2025.