CE greets visitors at Government Headquarters Open Day

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai expressed his gratitude to residents and tourists visiting Government Headquarters at last weekend’s Open Days, when he posed for photos with attendees and spoke of the building’s importance.

Sam toured the gardens alongside visitors and complimented the floral displays themed around the upcoming 15th National Games, according to a government press release. The Games are being co-hosted by Macao, Hong Kong and Guangdong Province.

Inside the building, the CE spoke with visitors and posed for photographs. Sam described the Open Days as a chance for the public to learn more about the Government Headquarters’ functions while strengthening ties between residents and the administration.

The release said that residents found Sam “approachable,” while tourists praised the pink building’s striking 19th century Pombaline architecture.

Speaking to reporters outside Government Headquarters on Saturday, Sam noted that a month-long public consultation for the 2026 Policy Address had received 3,548 submissions – a higher figure than in previous years. He said the government would analyse all feedback before finalising the address.

The annual Open Day sessions ran from 9 am to 6 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.