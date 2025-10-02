Government Headquarters to open doors to the public on 18 and 19 October

Macao’s Government Headquarters will be open to the public on 18 and 19 October, the Government Information Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials GCS) has announced. The annual open days give locals and tourists the opportunity to explore one of SAR’s most historic buildings and its gardens.

Open from 9 am to 6 pm on both days, the event will feature floral displays themed around the 15th National Games – which kick off next month. Macao is co-hosting the games with Hong Kong and Guangdong province.

Visitors will be able to tour the Government Headquarters Protocol Palace – also known as the Pink Palace, due to its striking hue – and enjoy live performances by the Macao Police Band and Macao Conservatory students.

Souvenirs will be distributed while supplies last, GCS noted, while a temporary postal counter near Nam Van Lake will offer commemorative postmarks and related philatelic products. Visitors are reminded that they are not allowed to bring selfie sticks, umbrellas, drinks, food or pets onto the premises.

The Pink Palace was built in Portuguese Pombaline style on Avenida da Praia Grande in 1849, as a private home for a wealthy trader.

A few decades later, Macao’s Portuguese administration purchased the building – initially using it as the governor’s residence. Following Macao’s 1999 return to China, it became known as the Government Headquarters Protocol Palace.