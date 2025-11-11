Macao’s diabetes rate has surged 45 percent since 2018, says the Health Bureau 

The number of Macao residents with diabetes has grown at an alarming rate in recent years, with the Health Bureau revealing that there were around 44,000 locals registered suffering from the chronic disease in 2024. When compared to 2018, this represents a jump of roughly 45 percent (13,000 individuals).

During yesterday’s press conference about diabetes prevention, Health Bureau officials told local media that the surge may have been caused by various factors, including Macao’s ageing population and lifestyle changes such as a reduction in the amount of exercise that people are getting.

“In its early stages, diabetes often presents no symptoms, making it difficult to detect any physical warning signs” the acting director of the Conde de São Januário Hospital, Tai Wa Hou, said. He added that a large number of individuals only become diagnosed with the disease after a routine health checkup.

Tai cited increased eating, drinking and urination, as well as unintended weight loss as the “classic symptoms” of diabetes. Other tell-tale signs include “blurred vision, slow-healing wounds, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet and persistent fatigue.”

If left unchecked, diabetes could negatively impact blood vessels and nerves, damaging organs and resulting in stroke and heart attack, according to the World Health Organisation.

Aside from diabetes,the prevalence of chronic diseases in Macao was also discussed, with the head of the Health Bureau, Lo Iek Long describing chronic diseases as the “main challenge affecting the health of Macao residents.”

Lo highlighted the fact that approximately 80 percent of deaths in the SAR can be traced back to chronic ailments such as cancer, hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Citing the 2016 Health Survey, he pointed out that among residents aged 16 or over, 25 percent suffered from a chronic illness, while 7.1 percent were diagnosed with diabetes.

Lo stressed that if the government is to achieve the development goals outlined in its “Healthy Macao Blueprint,” which seeks to raise health standards by 2030, the focus must shift from the post-diagnosis treatment of chronic diseases to early management.

In order to achieve the targets, the Health Bureau head stated that it had implemented “targeted measures,” including a chronic diseases screening programme.

To encourage early detection, the authorities have also boosted the number of community-based self-service blood pressure and weight monitoring stations to 146, up from the 53 reported in 2023.

More information about the physical and mental wellbeing of residents is expected to be unveiled as the government prepares to launch the latest edition of its Macao Health Survey next year.