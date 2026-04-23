Hong Kong Football Festival 2026: Man City, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus confirmed

Four of Europe’s biggest football clubs are coming to Hong Kong this summer for the second edition of the Hong Kong Football Festival, running from 31 July to 5 August at the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium.

Two matches are on the card. Manchester City face Inter Milan on 1 August in the Asahi Super Dry Trophy, while Chelsea take on Juventus on 5 August in the Herbalogy Trophy. Both games serve as pre-season preparation ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Beyond the matches, all four clubs will hold open training sessions at the stadium, giving fans a chance to see star players including Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, Lautaro Martinez and Kenan Yıldız up close. Training tickets are priced at HK$299, with 10,000 complimentary tickets set aside for the local community and youth groups.

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The festival follows a strong debut last year, when it drew over 100,000 fans in sell-out crowds that watched Liverpool face AC Milan and Tottenham take on Arsenal. The latter was the first north London derby held outside the UK.

Football fans in the city have even more to look forward to, as Bayern Munich and Aston Villa have also announced a separate friendly at Kai Tak on 7 August, two days after the festival wraps up.

Tickets for the Hong Kong Football Festival go on general sale on 14 May, with a pre-sale on 13 May via TEG Sport. Prices range from HK$399 to HK$2,999 across six seating categories. Travel and accommodation packages through Trip.com will be available from 7 May.