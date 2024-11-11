Macao reported three more cases of dengue fever over the weekend

The spread of dengue fever in Macao shows no sign of slowing down after the authorities reported the city’s 27th and 28th imported cases of the virus yesterday, as well as a 9th local case on Saturday.

According to the Health Bureau, the 27th imported case is a 35-year-old foreign worker who lives in Zhuhai and works in the area around Estrada de Pac On and Rua Wo Mok. During the incubation period between 2 and 3 November, the individual visited Jiangmen and began experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle pain and a headache on 8 November. He was later diagnosed with type 2 dengue fever on 10 November after visiting two hospitals during the previous two days.

The 28th imported case, meanwhile, is a 32-year-old housewife who lives on Rua da Ribeira do Patane. The patient visited Zhongshan during the incubation period between 25 and 27 October, as well as 2 and 4 November. She began experiencing symptoms on 8 November and was later confirmed to have type 1 dengue fever after visiting Kiang Wu hospital on 10 November.

Meanwhile, the 9th local transmission of dengue fever involves a 38-year-old male who lives on Rua dos Curtidores and works on Rua da Alegria. The patient sought medical attention in Zhuhai on 3 November and was later confirmed to have type 1 dengue fever after visiting Kiang Wu hospital on 9 November.

Over the past several weeks, Macao has seen a steady rise in the number of both local and imported dengue fever cases. The first local transmission of the virus this year was reported on 23 October. Since then, the number of local cases has grown to the current total of nine with the Rua do Tarrafeiro neighbourhood being a hotspot for infections.

In response, the Health Bureau has been dispatching staff members to affected neighbourhoods to conduct door-to-door checks, in addition to implementing mosquito control measures.

The authorities warn that Macao is still in the middle of mosquito season. Residents should therefore help to control the spread of dengue fever through measures such as using mosquito nets, applying mosquito repellent and clearing out stagnant water from around the house.

Spread through the bite of infected Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, dengue fever is especially prevalent in areas with tropical and subtropical climate, including Macao. Infected individuals may be asymptomatic or exhibit signs of the disease through symptoms such as fever, vomiting, muscle pain and nausea.