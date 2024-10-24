Health officials report Macao’s first locally transmitted case of dengue fever this year

Macao’s first locally transmitted case of dengue fever this year has been flagged by the Health Bureau. Officials say the patient is a 56-year-old male, who lives at Estrada Nova da Ilha Verde and whose recent movements have mostly taken him to Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park and Flora Garden.

He developed a fever on 18 October and on 22 October sought medical treatment in Zhuhai before presenting himself to the Conde de São Januário Hospital in Macao. Upon analysis of a blood sample, he was confirmed to be suffering from dengue. Health Bureau personnel will now look for other cases near the man’s workplace and residence, and conduct mosquito eradication operations.

A mosquito-borne disease, mild dengue is a flu-like condition accompanied by a high fever. The locally transmitted virus is dengue type 1, the Health Bureau says, which results in moderate but occasionally severe symptoms. In rare cases, the disease can progress to dengue hemorrhagic fever, which is potentially life threatening.

The bureau’s announcement comes amid a surge in cases in neighbouring Guangdong province, which reported 1,770 cases between 30 September 30 and 6 October – more than the 1,220 cases reported for the whole month of August. Two weeks ago, the provincial capital Guangzhou recorded 437 cases – a 73 percent jump from the start of the month.

Macao’s health officials are advising residents to take anti-mosquito measures, such as using window screens and mosquito nets. Stagnant water in drains, buckets, potholes and plant pots is favoured as a breeding environment by mosquitos and should be removed. Rashes, fevers, muscle aches and other symptoms associated with dengue should be reported to a physician.

Queries can be made to the Health Bureau’s infectious disease hotline at 2870 0800, with more information available at the infectious disease website.