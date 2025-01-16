Lunar New Year bike ride joins calendar of festive activities

The Sports Bureau is ushering in the Lunar New Year with a number of sports and recreational activities, including a 20-kilometre bike ride, which is scheduled to take place on 31 January.

The ride will kick off from an assembly area next to the Olympic Sports Centre’s 3×3 basketball court at 9 am and youngsters need to be accompanied by a responsible adult. Only 300 slots are available, and applications – which can be made for up to four people – can be made via the sign-up platform until 12 pm on 27 January.

The Sports Bureau and other local organisations representing the disabled community will also be staging a sports carnival at Iao Hon Market Garden on 31 January between 2 pm and 5 pm. Games and lion dancing will enliven the proceedings.

On 9 February, the Chinese New Year Motorcycle Parade will depart from the Macao Science Centre Square at 2 pm. The procession of classic two-wheelers will then make a two-hour tour of the peninsula and Taipa before returning to the Science Centre, where they will be put on display for visitors.

Galaxy Macau is meanwhile organising the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards Spring Market between 18 January and 2 February.

The market will feature shops, cultural activities, games, installations, music performances, as well as a God of Wealth Parade. A free shuttle to the shipyards from Galaxy’s Diamond Lobby will be available every 30 minutes.

During the Lunar New Year period, which will commence on 29 January, Macao is expected to welcome an influx of tourists, especially those from mainland China.

In order to deal with the increase in visitor arrivals, local authorities have already devised plans for crowd and traffic control and will be intensifying efforts to crackdown on illicit taxi practices, speeding, unlicensed taxis, and motorists driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.